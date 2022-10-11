Scavenger jailed 10 months for stealing gas cylinder

A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court sentenced a 28-year-old scavenger, Shuaibu Ismail to 10 months imprisonment for stealing a gas cylinder and generator set.

Ismail was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to joint act and theft.

He begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, gave him an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 and warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Chukwu Nwako reported the matter at the Galadima Police Station on Sept.24.

Ogada said that Ismail and one Ibrahim at large broke into the complainant’s shop at Gwarinpa 2, Abuja and stole his generator set valued N75, 000 and gas cylinder valued N14, 500.

The prosecution counsel said during police investigations, Ismail facilitated the recovery of the stolen items.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.