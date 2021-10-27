Scavenger docked  for receiving stolen generator

A 31-year-old scavenger, Aminu Saidu, was on Wednesday docked in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly receiving stolen generator set.

The police charged Saidu, who resides in Angwan Dodo, Gwagwalada with being in possession of stolen properties.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sunday Iyakwo told the court that the complainant, Isaac Olarewaju reported the matter in the Police Station on June 9.

Iyakwo said that the complainant reported that Daramola Gabriel trespassed into his church and stole a Fireman generator valued N115,000 and two big Ox fans valued N70,000.

During proceedings in the Chief Magistrates’ Court, he said, Gabriel confessed to have sold the stolen generator to the defendant for N25,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa-Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa adjourned the case until Dec. 15 for hearing.