Scavenger bags nine months imprisonment for intimidation, theft

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court , Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old scavenger Nasiru Lawal, to nine months imprisonment for intimidation and stealing kitchen sink worth N 15,000.

Lawal of Tipper Garage, Byazhin, Abuja, was sentenced to a three-count charge of criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and theft.

Lawal had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The Area Court judge, Sulyman Ola however, gave Ibrahim an option of N40,000 fine and also warned him to be of good behaviour.

The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 22.

Ogada said that on the same date the complainant, Emeka Orama, of back of Railway Bridge, Byazhin Abuja, reported the matter at Byazhin Police Station.

He told the court that the convict smartly trespassed into the complainant compound without his consent and stole his kitchen sink valued N15,000.

He said that when the complainant caught the convict he brought out a knife and threatened to kill him in order to escape with the stolen item.

The prosecutor added that during the police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and the kitchen sink and knife were recovered from him.

Ogada told the court that the offence contravened Sections 348,397 and 287 of the Penal Code.