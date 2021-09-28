A United-Kingdom based Nigerian man has narrated his experience after hoodlums drained his diesel his SUV.

According to the Nigerian, the hoodlums forced his car fuel cap open and drilled a hole in his gas tank following fuel shortage.

This was occasioned by a shortage in supply following inadequacies in the number of drivers.

He said: “If you live in the UK and you drive, this message is for you.

“Today is Sunday, 26th September, 2021.

“You know currently we are battling with this issue of fuel scarcity in the UK.

“So, what these guys did was that they came and drained out all the diesel in my tank.

“Normally I lock my car, so they forced the fuel cap open so they can drain it from the tank.

“They went underneath and made a hole in my tank.

“They drained out a full tank diesel that I had just topped up yesterday.

“They drained everything out and left.

“They did the same thing to my neighbour.

“They had to move the car to the other side.

“Look at the spillage.

“They drained everything out.

“So, guys you need to be careful.”