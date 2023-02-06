Scarcity: FRSC warns motorists against loading fuel in vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against loading fuel in vehicles, saying it could cause explosion.

The Ore Unit Commander of FRSC in Ondo, Sikiru Alonge, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday at Ore.

Alonge said that some motorists had begun carrying fuel while travelling due to fuel scarcity, warning that it was hazardous.

“We all understand the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country but that does not give us the right to throw safety and caution aside.

“Fuel can cause explosion when loaded in vehicles, motorists should henceforth desists from this act which might result in loss of lives and property,” he said.

Alonge said that FRSC personnel were set on the Ore-Benin Expressway to arrest erring drivers and impound their vehicles.