SBI Media workshop gets bigger as second edition explores video evolution

Africa’s next-generation and fastest-growing agency, SBI Media Group has had the second edition of its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability project for Nigerian youths in a bigger and better way.

Reaffirming its commitment and continuity towards youth’s empowerment and sustainable development where upcoming content creators with brilliant ideas were rewarded with varieties of equipment to start up their careers in video making and a lucky round-trip ticket winner to any choice destination, courtesy one of the sponsors, the Turkish Airlines.

SBI Media Workshop is a CSR initiative of the SBI Group aimed at encouraging and advancing youths with media potentials to develop and monetize their creativity for greater achievement.

With the theme “Tap Into the Video Evolution”, the workshop gathered genius and skilled video content creators and movie producers like Kunle Afolayan, world-renowned filmmaker, Unlimited LA, celebrity music video director, Edem Victor, viral video & star-maker, Dele Kadiri, GM, Boomplay, and Tolu Aderemi, Partner, Perchestone & Graeys, LP who shared their wealth of experience with real-life and practical illustrations of their journey into stardom with the youths who were peckish to learn and tap into opportunities available from the workshop.

The workshop unveiled three winners with the most innovative idea development who won numerous video-making and editing equipment. The most creative and rousing idea winner, Chika Wonderful, who could not contain his joy and excitement while unwrapping some of the equipment won has an idea to launch a YouTube channel for people’s variant reactions during game wins and losses whilst playing both traditional and intellectual games.

”I want to say a very big thank you to SBI Media for giving this opportunity for people to learn for free; to every aspiring and existing content creators, in whatever you do, money is good but the substance is key; don’t put money first. Explore and concentrate on substance, not the money because it is the substance that will take you far”, said Kunle Afolayan, the renowned filmmaker

While commending the agency’s initiative geared towards youth ingenuity, Bukola Oloyede, Country Manager, Sony MEA, Nigeria stirred the youth that “video content is extremely relevant because the Gen-Z and the millennials pay less attention to reading long articles but videos say over a thousand words within a short time; this workshop is packed with a lot of information and opportunities because there is value in face to face conversations with the people you look up to. I will advise potential partners and sponsors to jump on the wagon to support a noble course like this”

Create contents that catch fire by leveraging on timing with your audience through branding the right content with consistency” said Dele Kadiri- General Manager, Boomplay

Olawale Suraj (Winner, Turkish Airlines’ Ticket)

During one of the fireside sessions, Edem Victor, Viral video and star-maker, charged participants that, “collaborations are very key because it helps to tap into other people’s skills and fan base; it is not just the camera but also the person behind the camera, so get skills” he said.

Also speaking, Buari Olalekan, Celebrity Music Video Director, popularly known as Unlimited LA pointed out that “Social media is faster; you have to be spontaneous and deliberate with your contents. I will advise the youths to be very consistent, monitor the trend; know the next trend, and jump on it”.

From the left; Rotimi Bankole (MD, SBI Group), Buari Olalekan L.A (Celebrity Video Director)

Speaking about the project and his vision, in his final remark, ace entrepreneur and CEO of SBI Media, Rotimi Bankole thanked the project’s numerous sponsors and reiterated that the vision is to raise, support, and develop Nigerian youths for entrepreneurship. In his word, “the youths need to take that bold step and utilize what they have learned today from the pools of talents who shared their experiences”

Continuing he said, this CSR journey has been interesting, so many brands have caught the vision that is why there are massive additions to the sponsors this year. A very big thanks to them all for supporting this noble course.