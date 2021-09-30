SBI Media joins Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has admitted SBI Media limited into its chamber as a Corporate Plus member.

For over 40 years, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce has been fostering increased trade & investment between Nigeria & Britain. The NBCC is an international affiliate of the British Chamber of Commerce, BCC, which grants its members access to a network of 53 Chambers of Commerce across the British Commonwealth

The multiple award-winning media agency, SBI Media was formally inducted as a member of the chamber during its induction ceremony on Thursday, 30th September 2021 where membership certificate and other relevant information were presented.

Part of the corporate plus membership benefits of the chamber includes Global business link through affiliation with the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC); Leveraging on the membership profile of the chamber for marketing references; an opportunity to engage with visiting foreign delegations and market intelligence services on Nigeria-UK trade amongst other benefits.

Speaking on the new status, the Managing Director, SBI Group, Rotimi Bankole stated that “we will utilize all the benefits of the association to promote the interests of our business and that of our various clients through international networking for more growth and success”

Continuing “It is a great feat at this transitioning point in our organization and we will make the best of it” he said

Also commenting on the induction, the Group’s General Manager, Alison Oyome stated that “this is another worthy achievement for the group and we will leverage the membership opportunity in our pursuit towards excellence.

Samuel Odusami, Assistant General Manager, SBI Media UK, who could not hide his delight on the new development stated that “it has been part of SBI’s plan to join the NBCC and this is in a bid to build more and stronger partnership for the brand across the globe”