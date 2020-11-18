SBI Media Limited, a leading media agency in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment towards youth empowerment and development during the maiden edition of its corporate social responsibility workshop, titled: “The SBI Media Workshop,” where some upcoming media entrepreneurs and other innovators were rewarded with cash gifts in grant for their viable ideas and a lucky round-trip ticket winner, courtesy Turkish Airlines.

The SBI Media Workshop is a CSR initiative of SBI Group aimed at encouraging young Nigerians by giving them a push to be creative and innovative towards birthing unique ideas.

With the theme: “How to Monetize the Media in Your Hands,” the workshop had many Nigerian youths in attendance with industry facilitators who shared hands-on experience.

The workshop unveiled seven winners who won grants of N200,000 each for sharing the most valuable ideas in media.

Elvis Boniface, one of the most inspiring and most valuable idea winner, is building an online platform that can connect parents with home school teachers, thereby creating an ecosystem that provides jobs for teachers and knowledge to students within the comfort of their homes.

In his opening remarks at the two-day workshop, which held in Lagos with other corporate sponsors, the the Managing Director of SBI Media, Rotimi Bankole, made it known that “for the upcoming generations to really feel the impact of the older ones, it is time to stop talking and start doing”.

Rotimi explained that he is convinced that the informative and practical sessions experienced by those who won and other participants will spur them to become better media entrepreneurs, innovators and thought leaders in the nearest future.

While congratulating participants for making time out to be a part of history at the workshop, Rotimi implored them to remain focused and committed.

He also expressed gratitude to the facilitators and for their selfless exposés which according to him will birth great ideas towards nation-building in the nearest future.

Highlight of the event was a fireside session on the first day with Lawyer turned comedian, Michael Sani, popularly called MC Lively, where Tele Aina, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Republic, drilled him on his journey into comedy.

The event had other facilitators like Bola Bello Popoola, Marketing Manager, Sport Bet; Olakanmi Amoo-Onidundun, Managing Consultant, OMP Consult Limited; Oladapo Adefolajo, Head Commercial/General Procurement and Contract Management, 9mobile; and Chidi Okere, Digital Entrepreneur/Social Media Influencer.

During the second-day fireside session, Oke Umorhohwo, Marketing Manager, Itel Mobile, with Tomi Kolawole, a Marketing and Communication Expert, shared their wealth of experience.

The session also featured facilitators like popular tech Youtuber, Fisayo Fosudo; Kayode Adegbite, MD CEO, Mediacrush Outdoor Advertising Limited; Tolulope Aderemi, Partner Perchstone & Graeys LP; Samuel Odusami, Group Head, Strategy and Data, SBI Media, among others.

While commending the agency’s initiative geared towards youth creativity and engagement, MC Lively stirred the youth to turn what they have in their hands to money.

In his words: “Your smartphone is your new television create and get all the values you can from it.”

Also speaking, Olakanmi Amoo Onidundun pointed out to the youths that “your life is God’s gift to you, what you make of is your gift to God, don’t just be creative but be innovative as well”.

Onidundun expressed delight at the establishment of the SBI Media Workshop, which he described as a platform that the current generation needs to help improve their creativity in order to reduce unemployment and poverty among youths.