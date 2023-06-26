Savy Henry evicted from Nigerian Idol Season 8

Talented singer, Savy Henry, has been evicted from Nigerian Idol Season 8 after failing to secure enough votes from the viewers. Henry was evicted on Sunday, during the live show.

With his eviction, Ose Daniel, Victory Gbakara, Goodness, Precious Mac and Quest emerged as the top 5 contestants of the season.

Speaking after his eviction, Henry said his journey on the show was amazing and was happy to have made the top 6.

It would be recalled that Henry auditioned for Nigerian Idol season 7, but failed to make it into the live show.

After Henry’s eviction, the top 5 produced some exceptional performances on the special episode themed ‘Showstopper’. Precious Mac performed ‘Rockabye’ by Clean Bandit, Victory gave his rendition of ‘Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars, Goodness sang ‘We Found Love’ by Rihanna, Ose Daniel performed Adekunle Gold’s ‘High’, while Quest rendered ‘Freedom’ by Beyonce.

The top 5 contestants are now up for eviction. You have the power to keep your favourite on the show via your votes on Africa Magic website, mobile site, MyDStv or MyGOtv app. Voting closes Thursdays at 9pm.

To enjoy Nigerian Idol and other amazing shows, download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app to reconnect, stay connected, and upgrade your subscription. You can also dial *288# for self-service options, fix error codes, and subscribe.