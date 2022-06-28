Save Yorubaland from terrorists’ attack, Ataoja charges Gani Adams

Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun on Tuesday charged the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams to save Yorubaland from imminent terror attack.

The Osogbo monarch gave the charge at his palace during Adams’ visit to the foremost monarch.

Oba Olanipekun expressed worry at the rising spate of insecurity in the South-West, regretting that unfolding events, particularly with Owo Catholic Church massacre showed evidently that Yorubaland has remained the target of terrorists.

“I am happy the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland is here and I want to appeal to him to save our land from these terrorists. The South-West is boiling at the moment and it is only when we get ourselves prepared physically and spiritually that we can rid our region of terrorists that have invaded the region.

In his response, Iba Adams said the security challenges in the country need urgent intervention from all and sundry.

He said the South-West region is capable of curbing the security deficit, adding that the OPC under his leadership will do everything within the ambit of the law to forestall a repeat of the Owo terror attack in any part of the region.

He stated further that the courtesy visit to the palace was in fulfillment of the usual tradition of the congress, adding that the Open National Coordinating Council meeting is one of the fora for the orientation of all members of the OPC.

Iba Adams, however, urged the Osogbo monarch to press on other traditional rulers to desist from giving prominent and sacred Yoruba traditional titles to non Yoruba, saying the new move by a Yoruba monarch is enough to destroy the sanctity of Yoruba culture and tradition.

The Yoruba generalissimo said the inter-state national Coordinating Council meeting is to spread the gospel of unity, peace and harmony across Yoruba land.

He disclosed further that the NCC remains the best avenue for the leaders of the organization to reorientate the members on the way forward.

“I am pleased to tell Kabiesi that efforts are on to build a workable synergy between the local security and the government agencies. We are ready to partner with the South-West governors to brace the security architecture of the region.

“Kabiesi should help tell our traditional rulers to save our tradition from going into extinction. The idea of giving prominent Yoruba titles to non Yoruba is at variance with Yoruba culture and tradition.

Meanwhile in his remarks, OPC coordinator in Osun state, Prince Adedeji Aladesawe, stressed the need for proper mobilisation, saying the leadership of the congress in Osun state will do everything to foster peace in the state.

“We are focused on spreading the ideals of the organisation and we want to appreciate our father and leader, the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba for honouring us with his visit at the open air national coordinating council meeting here in Osogbo,Osun state.”

Other prominent dignitaries present at the venue include the Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun,OPU Italy coordinator and Titi Hassan, Titi Concept, leaders of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC )among others.