The Enugu State based foremost pro-democracy and sociopolitical organisation, Save Enugu Group, has dissociated itself from a website of a group with a similar name.

The group said this in a statement jointly signed by its Convener/National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, and the Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, on Monday.

It noted: “The website with the domain name SaveEnugu.com and has its title as ‘SaveEnugu Pressure Group’ is a blog registered on December 30, 2020 and is not known to us.”

Worried by the development, the Save Enugu Group described those who are operating the website as “faceless with no known address.

“Those who know SEG can testify that as a pro-democracy association and a sociopolitical movement membered by prominent sons and daughters of Enugu State, the Save Enugu Group has never adopted a clandestine approach to any struggle it is involved in since it was convened.

“Over the years, we have remained the strongest voice against oppression and all anti-people policies of successive administrations in Enugu State, just as we have praised the government when they did well.

“The recent anti-people law meant to provide for life pensions for former governors and their deputies was vehemently resisted openly by all well-meaning Enugu State residents and groups led by the Save Enugu Group.

“As a foremost civil society organisation in Enugu State, we have never acted as a faceless group and will never do.

“For instance, recall the health saga and prolonged absence of the former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime at a London hospital. In January 2013, the position of the Save Enugu Group was very clear as regards his refusal to transmit a letter which would have enabled his then deputy to act as Governor while he was undergoing treatment.

“We are known to confront headlong on issues where there is need to defend the masses in Enugu State.

“We may disagree with the Enugu State Government on issues, but we cannot descend so low to adopt a faceless approach to any engagement with the state authorities.

“The good people of Enugu State are therefore advised to ignore any publication on SaveEnugu.com and note that the website is not in any way connected to SEG.

“We have since launched an investigation into the ownership of the website with a view to exposing the full identity of persons behind the masks but suffice it to say that Save Enugu Pressure Group is not in anyway connected with Save Enugu Group.”