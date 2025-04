Save contributory pensioners from poverty, APC chieftain begs Tinubu

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to look into the plights of contributory pensioners in the country.

Oyintiloye, a member of defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council made the appeal while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The APC Chieftain noted that delayed or non-payment of pensions, inadequate funding, and corruption within the pension scheme has led to hardship and financial stress for pensioners.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker said that since 2004, when the Federal Government enacted the Pensions Reform Act(PRA 2004) which introduced the contributory pension scheme, pensioners had not been treated fairly by, especially many previous administrations in the country.

Lamenting that many pensioners many years after retirement are still unable to access their gratuity, Oyintiloye also said many senior citizens are often paid between 25 and 50 percent of the lump sum after retirement.

He expressed concerns that many civil servants who had served the government in their prime would end up being subjected to untold hardship and poverty after retirement due to delay or non payment of retirement benefits due to them by government.

Also Read:

Oyintiloye, who commended Tinubu for approving N758 billion bond in February to clear 16 years pension liabilities, said that more still needed to be done to save pensioners from poverty ravaging then after retirement leading to sickness and untimely death.

He also urged the President to work with the National Assembly in reviewing the 2004 Pensions Reform Act to enable pensioners to withdraw all their retirement savings immediately after exiting service and also have access to free health care once they reach 65 years

Oyintiloye said doing that would enable these retirees to take care of their needs, venture into any business of their wish, rather than live on monthly pension that may be insufficient.

He said hardship many ex workers are experiencing after retirement due to poor or delay in payment of retirement benefits may impact negatively on the morale of those still in service, making them to indulge in graft.

“I want to appeal with the president to look into the plights of pensioners under the contributory pension scheme. The 2004 pension act should be reviewed to enable pensioners to live a decent life after retirement.

“Due to poor or delay in payment of retirement benefits, many retirees cannot afford a decent meal, good health care, good housing, among others after exiting service. These are the people that served the country in their prime.

“After retirement due to advance age, many of these pensioners are already suffering ailments and yet they cant avoid medication because they don’t have enough money. Even as retirees, many of these senior citizens still have many people depending on them.

“That is why I am pleading with President Bola Tinubu to intervene. He has shown that he is a leader with capacity to solve problems. His intervention will go a long way in bringing relief to these people and hope for those who are still in active service”, he said.

Bayo Adeyinka secures freedom for eight inmates, donates medical supplies to mark 50th birthday

In a remarkable act of compassion, eight inmates at the Ikoyi Correctional Center, Lagos, regained their freedom after author, banker, and pastor, Bayo Adeyinka paid their fines as part of a prison outreach to commemorate his 50th birthday.

At a brief event held at the correctional center’s catholic chapel on Saturday, 29 March 2024, Adeyinka, popularly known as “Greater Bayo” online, told a crowd of inmates, Nigerian Correctional Services officials, friends and family, that the outreach was borne out of the need to facilitate freedom of inmates in line with biblical injunctions.

“According to the bible, every 50th year is known as the “Year of Jubilee” which means freedom. It is therefore my honour to be able to facilitate the freedom of eight of our brothers here today through the payment of fines in commemoration of my 50th birthday anniversary. I recently launched two books and I pledged that all the proceeds from the book sales as well as gifts and donations at my birthday celebration will go towards this project”, explained Bayo Adeyinka who goes by the name Greater Bayo on online media platforms.

Beyond securing the inmates’ release, Adeyinka donated essential medical supplies—including antibiotics, anti-malarial drugs, painkillers, blood boosters, and syringes—to the facility’s clinic. He also provided sanitary pads for 268 female inmates at the Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre, ensuring they had enough supplies for the rest of the year.

The gesture drew heartfelt gratitude from both inmates and correctional officers. Before departing, Adeyinka urged the freed individuals to avoid crime and “pay the kindness forward.” He also gave each of them ₦20,000 to cover transportation costs as they returned home.

The outreach underscores Adeyinka’s commitment to social impact, blending faith, philanthropy, and practical support to uplift those in need.

Post Views: 24