The ring Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr will face each other in will remain in Saudi Arabia and be rebuilt in a palace in Riyadh for the Saudi Crown Prince.

Joshua is looking for revenge against Ruiz after he lost the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles to the Mexican-American on June 1.

They will face each other in a 22ft ring that has been shipped over from the UK.

It is the ring that has been at the famous York Hall in Bethnal Green from the last decade.

It had to be shipped over from the UK in October to get through customs here in the Saudi capital.

The ring was used for the public workouts on Tuesday night but it was set up at 17ft for that event at the Public Investment Fund building in the city.

It can be extended though and is expected to be 22ft when set up at the arena in Diriyah on Thursday.

The purpose-built venue will be demolished after a tennis event next week here.

But the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, has asked for the ring to remain in the country.

It will be dismantled following fight night and then taken to one of the palaces and rebuilt.

The canvas and ropes will remain unwashed as per the request of the member of the royal family, who is a big boxing fan and backing the event being brought to the Middle East.

The Saudi government has put huge investment into bringing the heavyweight rematch here.

Ringcraft boss Mike Goodall – who sets up venues for all the promoters in the UK – is responsible for the operation out here.

The much-liked figure in British boxing has travelled out to Riyadh with a small team to ensure it all goes smoothly.