Saudi visa cancellation: Air Peace gives hint of challenge as FG speaks

Air Peace has given a hint about the issue that could have led to the cancellation of the visas of its 264 passengers on arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

This followed an advisory it gave to its would-be passengers on the same route via text messages and email.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Saudi Arabia authorities initially revoked the visas of the 264 travellers but later reduced it to 177.

In what appeared to be a hint of what could have gone wrong, Air Peace advised its intending passengers on Tuesday: “Dear esteemed passenger, kindly be informed that passengers on KANO TO JEDDAH flight with only a one-way ticket will be denied boarding unless they have resident visa, work permit or has a connecting flight.

“Such passengers with a one-way ticket should please proceed and book a return ticket.

“For enquiries please call 0700-35924-773223 or Email: callcenter@flyairpeace.com.

“Thank you for choosing Air Peace.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Tuesday urged all affected passengers of Air Peace whose visas were cancelled and deported from Saudi Arabia to remain calm and that investigation into the “unfortunate” incident has been launched.

This was contained in a statement by Francisca Omayuli, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Omayuli, reports received from the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah indicated that Air Peace Flight No. P4-752 transported 264 passengers from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Aminu Kano International Airport and landed at the King Abdul-Aziz International Airport Hajj Terminal, Jeddah on November 13.

She said in the statement that on arrival at the Hajj Terminal, the Saudi immigration authorities informed the passengers that their visas had been cancelled and 177 passengers had to be evacuated on the same flight back to Nigeria.

No fewer than 87 of the passengers were cleared by immigration and allowed entry into Jeddah, she added.

Omayuli explained that the Saudi authorities are yet to give reasons for the cancellation of the visas and the outright ban imposed on 18 of the passengers from Saudi Arabia for various offences they committed in the past.

She said: “Notwithstanding the fact that it is the prerogative of a sovereign nation to determine who is permitted entry into its territory, Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are traditional and strategic partners, who are willing to guard against recurrence of this unfortunate incident.

“In this regard, investigation is ongoing in both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“The affected passengers are therefore, implored to keep calm, while the matter is being resolved.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the House of Representatives had condemned the cancellation of the passengers’ visas, describing the act as embarrassing.

The lawmakers urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, take the necessary diplomatic steps to protect Nigeria’s image and ensure the full implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement.

The lawmakers also called for the protection of Nigerian national carriers flying to Saudi Arabia and protect the Nigerian travelling public.

They also mandated the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and that of Interior and Pilgrims Affairs to launch an enquiry into the immediate and remote circumstances surrounding the cancellation of the visas and report back within two weeks.