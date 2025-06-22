Saudi service provider seeks collaboration with Lagos before next Hajj

A Saudi Arabia-based pilgrims services provider, Mashariq Al Dhahabiah Company (Sana), has sought a mutual working relationship and collaboration with the Lagos State Government ahead of the 2026 Hajj operation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Taofeek Lawal, issued on Saturday.

Lawal disclosed that the resolution was the highpoint of a meeting at the instance of the company in its Makkah office on Friday.

Represented by the Assistant Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Nigerian Pilgrims Sector, Zuheir Abdullatif Banjabi, and Dr. Tanko Aliyu, the company sought to know areas where there were challenges at the Mashaer (Mina and Arafah), Musdalifah, and Jamarat during the just concluded 2025 exercise.

This, Lawal disclosed, was with a view to providing necessary improvement ahead of next year’s spiritual exercise.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir-ul-Hajj, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, in his response listed the areas of challenges that needed urgent attention and improvement before the next Hajj.

These include hotel accommodation in Madinah, feeding, transportation, inadequate toilets, provision of dedicated areas for VIPs in the tents, and reducing the time within which pilgrims are airlifted back home by the airlines, amongst others.

While the company’s representatives gave assurances of providing improvements to the areas highlighted, the Amir-ul-Hajj on behalf Lagos pledged readiness to work with the company in the nearest future, adding that the priority of the State was to get qualitative and comfortable services for its pilgrims during the exercise.

The Amir-ul-Hajj was accompanied by the Secretary of the State’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin; Chairman, Airlifting and Manifest sub-committee, Hon. Waheed Lolade Shonibare; Director Operations, Shamsideen Akanni; Director Public Affairs, Taofeek Lawal; former Board Secretary, Muftau Okoya; Alhaji Kamar Zubair; and AbdulRazaq Mohammed.

Meanwhile, the Board has announced that the last batch of the State’s pilgrims are scheduled to arrive in the country on Sunday (today).

