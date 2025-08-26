Saudi authorities set deadlines for 2026 Hajj – NAHCON

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria says Saudi Authorities have set deadlines for the 2026 Hajj operations, saying the deadlines remain sacrosanct to ensure a smooth, well-coordinated, and successful exercise.

NAHCON said in a statement by its Information Officer, Malam Abdulbasit Abba, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Abba said that this was revealed at a virtual meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on the preparations for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

He said that the meeting was led by Ustaz Abdallah Ash Shihry, Acting Director-General and Special Assistant to Deputy Minister in the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“In the course of the meeting, the Saudi authorities reiterated the important deadlines that remain sacrosanct, including signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in November.

“January 4, 2026 is the last day to finalise camp booking payments and confirmation of service contracts packages.

“February 1, 2026 has been set as deadline for uploading of transport and accommodation contracts on Nusuk Masar Portal while first of Shawwal remains strictly the deadline for visa issuance. Representatives of the Ministry stressed that this deadlines will not shift.

“Members from the Hajj and Umar Ministry lamented several incidents involving late preparations from our local end, noting that delays could have negative consequences on the welfare and overall experience of pilgrims,” he said.

According to the information officer, the Saudi authorities have also appealed to NAHCON to remind Nigerian intending pilgrims of the consequences of visa violation.

“The ministry declared that anyone caught performing Hajj without Hajj visa will face a penalty of 20,000 Saudi Riyals (N8.158 million) and imprisonment.

“In addition, it emphasised that all Hadaya (sacrificial rites) payments and accommodation bookings must be carried out exclusively through the Nusuk Masar platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, reassured the host country of its commitment to cooperation on any arrangement that will ensure welfare and interest of Nigerian pilgrims.

Usman said that the commission would work closely with relevant partners to ensure compliance with all deadlines and requirements, thereby guaranteeing a smooth, well-coordinated and successful 2026 Hajj operation.

