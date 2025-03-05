Saudi Arabian authorities decorate Katsina NSCDC Commandant with King’s Medal

The Saudi Arabian authorities have decorated the Katsina State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Aminu Datti-Ahmad, with the King’s Medal for service to humanity.

The spokesman for the command, SC Buhari Hamisu, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Wednesday, said the event was held in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

He added that the commandant was also inducted as an Honourary Member of the International Scout Association of Saudi Arabia (Madinah Province), in collaboration with the Scout Association of the Republic of Comoros.

According to him, the honours were based on the commandant’s commitment and dedication to service, earning him more recognition nationally and internationally.

Also Read:

Hamisu explained, “The Commandant was chosen in recognition of his selfless service to humanity and outstanding contributions in protecting lives and property.”

The NSCDC spokesman revealed that in his remarks after the events, Datti-Ahmad expressed happiness with the gestures and assured more commitments and dedication to service.

According to him, the commandant emphasised the employment of various strategies towards promoting safety and security.

Post Views: 1