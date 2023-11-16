Saudi Arabia: Why we cancelled visa of Nigerians, deported them + Video

The Saudi Arabia Embassy in Nigeria has reacted to the report of Nigerians whose visa were cancelled and deported from Jeddah.

A statement by the Press Attache to the Saudi Arabia Embassy in Nigeria, Mohammed Al-Sahabi, disclosed this.

The Eagle Online recalls that the visas of 264 Nigerians who arrived the Jeddah International Airport in Saudi Arabia were revoked upon arrival.

The passengers were flown by Air Peace from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

After seeking explanation, only 87 out of the 264 passengers were allowed entry, with the others sent back home.

Al-Sahabi explained that the affected Nigerians did not fulfill the entry requirements into the Kingdom.

He said the Nigerians provided false information to obtain a category of visa that is not peculiar to them.

The statement said: “The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja would like to make a clarification about the media reports and Social Media releases concerning the deportation of Nigerian citizens at the point of entry into the Kingdom.

“The passengers whom were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, didn’t fulfill the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.

“The Royal Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors. Furthermore, all passengers should review all the documents to determine their conformity with the conditions prior departing from their countries to the Kingdom.

“This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.”