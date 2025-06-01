Saudi Arabia to broadcast Arafah sermon in Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani

The authorities of Saudi Arabia have revealed that the 2025 Arafah sermon will be translated and broadcast live in Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani, alongside 34 other languages.

This initiative is designed to help pilgrims and listeners around the world engage with the sermon in their native tongues.

Haramain, a Saudi-based online news platform, shared this announcement via X on Saturday, highlighting Nigeria’s local languages, Hausa, Fulani, and Yoruba as part of the translation lineup.

The message stated,” The Hajj Khutbah 1446 will be translated into 34 languages on Thursday, 9 Dhul Hijjah 1446.0:00 / 0:00

“The full list of languages includes Arabic, Urdu, English, French, Indonesian, Persian (Farsi), Hausa, Chinese (Mandarin), Russian, Bengali, Turkish, Malay (Bahasa Melayu), Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, Filipino (Tagalog), Amharic (Ethiopia), Bosnian, Hindi, Dutch, Thai, Malayalam, Swahili, Pashto, Tamil, Azerbaijani, Swedish, Uzbek, Albanian, Fulani (Fula), Somali, Rohingya, and Yoruba.”

This multilingual broadcast aims to deliver Islam’s message of tolerance to a global audience in their native languages, enhancing communication between Muslims and non-Muslims worldwide.

Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent on May 27, signalling the start of the 12th month in the Islamic calendar.

According to the announcement, June 5 will mark the Day of Arafat, while June 6 will be celebrated as Eid-el-Adha, the most significant festival for Muslims.

Dhul Hijjah is revered as a sacred month marked by increased devotion, reflection, and worship.

