Saudi Arabia cancels 264 Air Peace passengers visas on arrival

Saudi Arabia authorities have cancelled the visa of all the 264 passengers airlifted by Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace on arrival at the country from Kano.

They insisted that the airline should return them to Nigeria, Vanguard News reported on Monday online.

Vanguard said it gathered that the flight took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos via Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Sunday night and arrived in Saudi Arabia’s major city, Jeddah, on Monday without issues.

However, on landing, the Saudi Arabian authorities announced that all the passengers’ visas were cancelled.

A source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that all the passengers and the airline personnel were shocked at the cancellation of the visas because during check the passengers went through the Advanced Passenger Prescreening System, which was also monitored by the Saudi Arabia authorities before the flight left Nigeria.

The source wondered whether what happened was a strategy to discourage the airline from operating to the destination because since it started the operation it has been recording a high load factor and even the flight expected to leave on Tuesday to Jeddah was already fully booked.

When the Nigerian Embassy waded in, Saudi authorities were said to have reduced the number of passengers that would be returned to 170 from 264.

Saudi Air has been operating directly from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia and since Air Peace started flight service to the Middle East nation at relatively lower fares, it has been receiving high patronage and as a Nigerian carrier, it helps to conserve foreign exchange for the country.

A source from the Nigerian Embassy in Jeddah said that even the Saudi immigration personnel said that they didn’t know who cancelled the visas, but that they were cancelled when the airline was already airborne to Jeddah.

According to the source: “The airline was exonerated in all this as the APPS, which is live between both countries, would have screened out any invalid visa and its passenger.

“The system accepted all affected passengers and passed them on.

“Those deported were 177 passengers and Air Peace has already left with them back to Nigeria.

“They are on their way to Nigeria now.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the sector have attributed the development to aero politics.

The stakeholders stated that it is a way to force the Nigerian operator out of the route unless the government intervenes, adopting the principle of reciprocity.

According to industry expert and Chief Executive Officer, Centurion Aviation Security and Safety Consult, Nigeria, Group Captain John Ojikutu, the action of the Saudis is aero politics and diplomacy.

Ojikutu also requested that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should step in immediately and intervene in the case.

He said what happened showed why it is important for the Nigerian Government to stand strongly with any Nigerian carrier designated to operate international destinations.

Ojikutu said Nigeria should designate Nigerian airlines approved to operate out of the country as flag carriers, noting that the United States has no national carrier, but all the airlines are supported by the government and are designated as flag carriers.

He said: “The action of the Saudi authorities is shocking.

“There is geopolitics there and there is also diplomacy.

:There is the need for the Nigerian government to stand firmly with Nigerian carriers and also designate them as flag carriers so that other countries will know that they represent Nigeria.

“Government must come out and intervene.

“The government must be behind Air Peace now to ensure that it is not denied its rights as contained in the Bilateral Air Service Agreement between the two countries.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must not keep quiet.

“Nigeria must not keep quiet. Ideally, the government is expected to stand behind any of the country’s airlines that it designates to fly overseas.”

Vanguard News.