Satirical Apology: Akpabio seeks court order for Natasha to delete post

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has petitioned the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to delete a satirical apology she posted on her social media platforms.

Akpabio’s request is contained in a motion as part of an ongoing lawsuit initiated by the suspended senator to contest her suspension from the Senate.

The dispute between the two senators stems from an altercation in the Senate chamber over seating arrangements.

This led to Akpoti-Uduaghan initiating a suit that sought to stop the Senate from investigating her for alleged misconduct.

Specifically, the senator asked the court to prevent the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen, from taking any disciplinary action against her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was, however, later suspended following her accusations against the Senate President, accusing him of sexual harassment.

On April 4, 2025, the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, restrained all parties involved in the suit from making public comments about the ongoing case.

Despite this order, on 27 April, Akpoti-Uduaghan shared a short video in which she mockingly apologised to Akpabio, claiming it was for not allowing him to have his way with her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stated she was “sorry for the crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect” and for rejecting the advances of the Senate President, whom she implied believed no one could refuse him.

Reacting, Akpabio’s legal team, led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju, has filed a fresh application asking the court to direct Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the video, arguing it violated the judge’s directive.

In his application, Akpabio’s lawyer also requested the court to order Akpoti-Uduaghan to remove the post from all her social media accounts.

Additionally, Ogunwumiju urged the court to mandate Akpoti-Uduaghan to publish a written apology in at least two national newspapers and file an affidavit confirming her compliance.

