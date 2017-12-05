SARS: Senate committee to investigate human rights abuses

The 8th Senate has directed its Ad-hoc Committee, which was inaugurated to holistically review Nigeria’s security infrastructure for better performance, to investigate the issue of human rights abuses by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police.

The Committee has been mandated to look into allegation of the human rights abuses raised by the general public, make relevant recommendations and include it in its final report.

Speaking on the Point of Order raised by Senator Isa Hamman Misau, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said: “We have already set up a Ad-hoc committee to look at the security infrastructure in the country and I think its appropriate that we send these recommendations to them for further consideration.

“The Inspector General himself is reviewing the structure and I think it is clear that there is something wrong going on that needs urgent attention. I advice the Committee on security to take action to quickly find a solution to this problem because it is happening all around our constituencies and we must respond to the needs of our people.”