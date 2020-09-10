The New Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, Imohimi Edgal, resumed duty with a call on Nigerians not to hesitate reporting operatives of the Unit.

In this regard, Edgar released special hotlines with which complaints can be lodged on the excesses of operatives of the unit across the country.

The citizens complaint hotlines are: 08121226468, 08081911644, 09095097307, 08055911306 and 08062856290.

Edgar, who was served as Commissioner of the Akwa Ibom State Command before his redeployment as the SARS boss, was earlier the boss of the Lagos State Police Command.