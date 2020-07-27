Five armed robbery suspects terrorising Osiele and its environs have been arrested in the early hours of July 24, 2020 by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ogun State Police Command.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Monday.

The suspects: Dayo Ajala 39, aka Otege; Ismaila Badmus, 35, aka Obasanjo; Joseph Sunday, 24, aka J J; Chuckwuemeka Paul, 27, aka Ejima; and Okikiola Adeshina, 46, their herbalist, were all arrested following information received by the SARS operatives about their hideout in Odeda area.

Upon the information, the Officer-in-Charge of SARS, CSP Tijani Muhammed, led his men to the area and cordoned off the hideout.

At the end of the operation, four members of the gang were apprehended.

Their arrest led to the arrest of their herbalist who they claimed is their godfather that used to fortify them spiritually whenever they are going out for operation and also used to initiate new member into their fold.

Recovered from them were one double barrel locally made short gun, one battle axe, two knives and assorted dangerous charms.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered full scale investigation into the activities of the suspects with the view to prosecuting them diligently.