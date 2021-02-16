Ohore Ogaga, the husband of a woman allegedly detained by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, has approached the National Human Rights Commission panel, seeking financial compensation of N500 million.

The NHRC independent panel is investigating alleged Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other units of the police to enforce his fundamental rights.

Ogaga, a trader, alleged that his wife, Bolanle, and his two children were detained by the police for three days for no just cause.

The petitioner, through his counsel, Wisdom Elum, filed a petition against Edwin Patrick of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abuja and the IGP.

Ogaga also prayed that an additional N50,000 should be legally refunded to the his wife, being money collected from her before she and her two children were released on bail.

The counsel for the petitioner earlier told the panel that on January 12, 2020, three men from the IRT Unit in Garki arrested his client.

He said: “My client was watching a football match in the company of two of his friends and others.

“Every effort by the members of his family to have him released failed.

“His wife, Bolanle, went to the IRT to ask for his release.

“She was detained alongside her two children for three days.

“They were only released after she paid N50,000.

“The Patrick told her that her husband has been killed.

“He also called the victim’s father’s phone and told him the same thing.”

Also testifying, the victim’s two friends, Maxwell Ekpo and Endurance Anyarimo, confirmed that they were with Ogaga watching a football match when he was arrested.

Ekpo said: “Three policemen came to the Arena Garden in Mararaba, Nasarawa, where we were watching a football match and arrested Ogaga.

“The three men came in painted taxi and whisked him away.”

After listening to the testimony, the Chairman of the panel, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, adjourned the matter until February 25 for continuation hearing.