The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Anambra State Police Command has made a major inroad into reducing crime in the state with the arrest of three members of a robbery syndicate that had been troubling some communities in the state.

The syndicate was allegedly behind the attack on Emmanuel Obi, who was dispossessed of N700,000.00, 8,000 Euro, $3,000 and some assorted phones on July 11, 2020.

The attack, at gunpoint, was carried out on July 11, 2020 around 6:15am at Umuobi village, Akwu ukwu.

SARS operatives arrested three members of the all-male syndicate on July 18, 2020 at about 12:30pm following actionable intelligence.

Those arrested were Onyebuchi Osadebe, 28, of Akwu ukwu in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State; Chibuike Ebere, 23, of Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State; and Umoke Kelechi, 22, of Ikwo LGA Ebonyi State.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included one pump action gun, one fabricated gun, four live cartridges, N610,000, 4,600 Euro, $600, one shuttle bus newly purchased with the victim’s money, two new tricycles and three assorted phones taken from the victim.

The suspects, according to the spokesman of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, have confessed to the crime voluntarily and investigation was ongoing, “after which they would be brought to book”.

Mohammed said the Commissioner of Police, John B.Abang, has reassured the people of Anambra State that the Command under his watch will continue to make the State unbearable for criminal elements until they repent or relocate.