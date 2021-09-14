Sarri suspended for two games

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has been given a two-match ban after the sending off in the final minutes of the 2-0 defeat to Milan last weekend.

The Biancocelesti coach was shown a red card for his reaction to Alexis Saelemaekers’ showboating in stoppages and will miss the next two games against Cagliari and Torino in Serie A.

The former Napoli and Juventus coach was given two games due to his reaction to the sending off, but Sarri will be back in time for the derby against Roma on September 26.

“Disqualification for two matches for having, at the end of the match, on the playing field, sought a verbal confrontation with a player of the opposing team,” the Sporting Judge wrote in a statement.

“Assuming an intimidating attitude and using threatening words against him; as well as after the sending off, for having challenged the referee’s decision by uttering blasphemous expressions in the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms.”