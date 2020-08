Chelsea have signed defender Malang Sarr on a five-year deal after his contract with Nice expired, with the 21-year-old to be loaned out next term, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Sarr joins the London club after four seasons at Ligue 1 Nice, where he made over 100 appearances.

Chelsea did not say which club the France youth international will join on loan.

“The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss,” director Marina Granovskaia told the club website. “He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea.”

On Wednesday, Chelsea signed defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year deal, having earlier brought in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax Amsterdam respectively.