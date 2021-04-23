Aisha, the second daughter of the late Premier of the Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, has died at the age of 76.

She reportedly died at a private hospital in Dubai during a protracted illness.

Nephew of the deceased, Engineer Aminu Nuhu, confirmed the death to Daily Trust newspaper.

Aisha was said to died in the early hours of Friday.

She is survived by five children and a younger sister, who is the last daughter of the late Premier and wife of late Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi.

Among her children are Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba, and the wife of Shehu Malami, Sarkin Sudan.

Arrangements for her burial are to be announced later.