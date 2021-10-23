Saraki’s successor as Turaki of llorin Emirate turbaned

The Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Friday turbaned a business mogul and philanthropist, Mallam Salihu Mustapha, as the new Turaki of llorin Emirate

The event, which took place at the palace of the Emir, was witnessed by eminent personalities from all walks of life

The Chief Imam of llorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir, while offering prayer before the turbaning, said Mustapha merited the position of the Turaki of llorin in view of his invaluable contributions to the upliftment of the less privileged in the society

He advised the new Turaki to further intensify effort towards the development of the llorin emirate

He prayed God to give long life, sound health and wisdom to the new Turaki to accomplish the challenges ahead.

The Emir later decorated the new Turaki of the llorin Emirate with a turban.

In his acceptance speech, Mustapha said he accepted the new title wholeheartedly with gratitude and joy.

The philanthropist expressed his appreciation to the Emir for the honour in view of the importance of the title towards the development of the Emirate and beyond.

He said he fully understood the enormous responsibilities attached to the title and prayed God to guard and guide him at all times in the discharge of the duties.

“I make a promise to be a worthy Turski of llorin to the best of my ability at all times lshallahu,” the Turaki said

NAN reports that the popular Oja-Oba market and other markets within the vicinity of the Emir’s palace were under lock and key in solidarity with the new Turaki and respect for the royal father.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State; Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja; former Nigeria Ambassador to Netherlands, Dr. Nihinlola Akanbi; Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Esuwoye; and Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, among others.

The new Turaki of the llorin Emirate was the third Turaki of llorin Emirate

The first Turaki of llorin was late Alhaji Sanni OK, who was turbaned in 1960, while the second Turaki of llorin was Second Republic Senate Leader, late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, who was turbaned in 1974.