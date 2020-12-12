Dapo Ojora, a socialite and one of the sons of board room guru, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, and his wife, Erelu Ojuolape Ojora, has committed suicide, multiple media outlets are reporting.

According to available information, Ojora shot himself in the head on Friday evening.

Ojora is an in-law to the former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

His younger sister, Toyin, is married to the former Governor of Kwara State.

The polo buff had recently survived a power bike accident.

He has also been having a running battle with his wife, Patricia, a lawyer, multiple sources confirmed.