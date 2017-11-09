Saraki’s aide resigns, emerges chairman of new political party

Senate President’s Buola Saraki’s Special Assistant on Youth and Student Matters, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has resigned his appointment.

His resignation became public knowledge on Thursday.

Ugochinyere’s resignation was sequel to recent the issuance of Certificate of Registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission to his newly formed political party and his emergence as the National Chairman of the party.

Ugochinyere in a letter to Saraki, dated October 3, explained that his resignation is based on legal and political implications of his new status, which will not enable him perform his function to the Senate President.

He described Saraki as a detribalized and youth friendly leader and also cherished his working relationship with the number three citizen.

In his words: “Sequel to the recent issuance certificate of registration by Independent National Electoral Commission to my newly formed political party. I wish to tender my resignation letter as your Special Assistant on Youth and Student matters .

“This is because of legal and political implications of my new status as a result of I cannot be able to perform my func which he will not be able to perform my functions to you.

“Your commitment to economic transformation of our country and creation of job for millions of young Nigerians using legislative process is outstanding.

“You have kept all your pledges to the Nigerian people and helped to rekindle hope that new Nigeria is possible.”