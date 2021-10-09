Saraki: Why I became a medical doctor

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has revealed why he became a medical doctor.

In posts on his social media handles, following his inauguration of the 2021 International Health Summit, organized by the Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMSA) at Baze University, Saraki revealed that he became a medical doctor to follow in the footsteps of his father, the late Second Republic Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Olusola Abubakar Saraki, who was fondly called ‘Oloye’ by his friends and supporters.

The former Governor of Kwara State emphasized that being a medical doctor, was about serving the people in your community, while also emphasizing that he is inspired by the next generation of medical professionals, namely the doctors that he met and interacted with today’s International Health Summit.

Saraki stated:

“In my family, being a medical doctor has always been about lending a helping hand to those who are in need. When I was 12 years old, I discovered that I wanted to be a medical doctor — because, Oloye, my late father, was one.

“Many years later, when she was about the same age, one of my daughters, who is now in her fourth year in medical school, declared that she too wanted to be a medical doctor someday.

“This is why, earlier today, as I spoke to the members of the Nigerian Medical Students Association at their 2021 Health Summit, which was held at Baze University in Abuja, I was proud to witness the brilliance of the next generation of medical professionals — young and inspiring student-leaders who have shown the capacity to organize each other around the urgent healthcare-related issues that affect us all as Nigerians,” he posted on his social media handles.