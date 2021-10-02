Saraki to young Nigerians: Take ownership of ‘Project 2023’

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has urged young Nigerians to take ownership of the project to elect leaders that share their values ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a luncheon to commemorate Independence Day, which held at his Abuja home with young political aspirants who have run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party; young aspirants who have contested in previous elections for political and party offices; and young political analysts and strategists at his Abuja home, Saraki emphasized that young people can determine the direction of the nation if they work together.

“Until young people like you take it upon yourselves to say ‘what kind of Governor do I want’; ‘what kind of Senator do I want,’; or ‘what kind of President do I want’, things will not change.

“If you take charge and ownership of this entire process, when you get the right type of President who has been voted in by you and knows that you have the numbers and capacity to vote him out, he will pick more young people like you when he picks his cabinet.

“At the end of the day, this is how it works as you go down the line. This is why you must take ownership of this process to show our generation that you are ready and serious about deciding the direction of Nigeria,” the former President of the Senate said.

The former President also emphasised that young people need to mobilise amongst themselves, highlighting the fact that in 2019, the current ruling All Progressives Congress won by about 4 million votes, however, there are still up to 18 million unregistered youth voters.

“If you look at the numbers, they work in your favour. Even if you can register just half of the 18 million unregistered youth voters that are between 18 and 35, your voting bloc will decide everything,” Saraki said.