Saraki to Christians: Support your prayers for Nigeria with positive actions

A former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Christians across the country and the worldwide on this year’s Christmas celebration and urged those in Nigeria to also ensure that their prayers are supported by actions that can help achieve the development of the nation.

The former two-term Governor of Kwara State made this known in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja.

Saraki noted that the prayers of religious groups like the Christians have sustained the country despite the numerous, daunting challenges that are confronting it.

He added that citizens who take time to pray for their country are demonstrating patriotism and that such commitment needs to be supported with positive attitudes like compliance with the laws of the land, and tolerance of people of other religions and those with different viewpoints on issues.

He said: “I congratulate and rejoice with all Christians across the world, particularly those in Nigeria, as they celebrate Christmas which signifies the birth of Jesus Christ who is fondly referred to as ‘the reason for the season’.

“I pray that almighty God bless us and answer all our positive prayers.

“I want to appreciate the fact that prayers from people of different religions like the Christians have been the source of sustenance for our country despite the socio-political and economic challenges that have confronted us as a nation and threaten the existence of our country as a united, peaceful, and progressive country.

“However, I believe that we all have to emulate Jesus Christ who represents positive actions by preaching compliance with the laws of the land, contributing to growing the wealth of the nation, performing our civic duties honestly and transparently, supporting the poor, helping to prevent any harm that may come to the nation and demonstrating the fear of God in all our activities. These are what Jesus Christ represents.

“As we celebrate his birthday at Christmas, I urge all Nigerians to live in peace with each other and tolerate each other as our strength lies in the multiplicity of our religion, ethnicity, language, and culture. We also need to work hard to save our country from economic and security problems.”

Also Read:

Saraki also prayed for the security agents on the frontlines striving to combat those who have taken arms against their fellow Nigerians, adding: “As the call of duty prevents them from enjoying the Yuletide period with their respective families, may almighty God grant the security officials victory over the enemies of our country.

“May His protection be on all of them.”