Saraki to Anthony Joshua: You’ll live to celebrate another day

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has reacted to Anthony Joshua’s stunning unanimous decision loss against Oleksandr Usyk, who is now the WBA, IBF, and WBO world heavyweight titleholder, after Saturday’s bout.

In a tweet on his verified @BukolaSaraki handle, Saraki, an avid sports fan, stated that Joshua is the definition of a true champion as he demonstrated magnanimity in defeat.

The former Governor of Kwara State tweeted:

“AJ, both in the boxing ring and real life, you are a true definition of a champion. Last night, you showed real courage and character during the fight and demonstrated magnanimity after the verdict.

“Hold your head up high, you’ll surely live to celebrate another day!”

According to the UK Guardian, hours after the fight, both Usyk and Joshua confirmed that they are ready to meet again for a rematch in February or March 2022.

“One hundred per cent,” Joshua said. “I’m ready to get back to training. It was a good 12-rounder, so I’ll be in a good place when I get back into training to pick up where we left off. Usyk is a lot lighter than me so he’s got a good pace. But he still gets hit a lot and in the rematch, we’ll just learn how to hit him more and be more concussive with our punch selection.”