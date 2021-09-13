Saraki tackles FG over Twitter ban 100 days after + Video

As the Nigerian Twitter ban enters its 100th day on Monday (today), the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has stated that government must always look at how its decisions affect young people.

Saraki made his position known in a video he shared on his Twitter handle in the early hours of Monday.

He said: “Whatever decisions that we make, we must put the people forward.

“That is why when we talk about the Twitter Ban, we must look at it from the point of view of how it affects the livelihood of young Nigerians.

“This is a platform that is like a marketplace that people go to sell their products, market their goods and engage in business.

“This is why, as a government, you have to ask yourself: ‘How does such a ban affect my people?’

“And: ‘How does it affect the most important part of my population, which are the young people.’”