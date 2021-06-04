A former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has faulted the response of the Federal Government to the deleting of a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari by Twitter.

Saraki’s reaction, via Twitter, came minutes after the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the ban of the social media platform by Nigeria.

Twitter had on Thursday deleted a tweet by Buhari, where he spoke about those fanning violence, adding that they did not known what it took and others to keep the country together following the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

Then on Friday, the Federal Government banned Twitter in Nigeria.

It also said from now on, all social media platforms will be regulated by the National Broadcasting Commission.

Reacting to the development, Saraki said: “Your response to Twitter not a reflection of Nigeria’s youth aspiration.”

The former Kwara State Governor added: “No sir!

“This should not be the response from the president of a nation with a vibrant youthful population for whom #Twitter is part of their daily lives and a source of their income and livelihood.

“This must be reviewed.”