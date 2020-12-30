Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has stated that the decisions that he took during his time at the 13th Senate President were in the interest of the country.

Saraki stated this on Wednesday in response to a tweet by Chief Dele Momodu, the Publisher of Ovation Magazine.

Momodu had on his Twitter handle stated that Saraki was one of the “most intelligent, courageous and urbane leaders in Nigeria,” adding: “Many now appreciate his unprecedented interventions in the 8th National Assembly.”

Saraki responded, saying the decisions taken by the upper chamber of Nigeria’s legislative branch were never about a personal agenda.

He tweeted: “Thanks @DeleMomodu!

“Compliments of the season!

“As I used to emphasize during our conversations while I was President of the 8th Senate, many of the decisions we took, the positions we adopted, and the interventions we embarked on were in the interest of the nation.

“When we didn’t confirm certain appointees, it was because we did our due diligence.

“When we invited the IG and the security chiefs, it was because we wanted to find solutions to the issues of insecurity at the time.

“It was never about a personal agenda.

“It was always about Nigeria!”