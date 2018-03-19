Saraki speaks on link with new party

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, distanced Saraki from the activities of Ugochinyere who made public presentation of APP on Monday.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday denied any form of association with the National Chairman of the Action Peoples Party, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The national chairman of the new party was an aide to Saraki until October 3, 2017 when he tendered resignation letter.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, distanced Saraki from the activities of Ugochinyere who made public presentation of APP on Monday.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reports by some news platforms that described Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the Chairman of a political party known as “APP” as an aide to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“Please note, that in a letter of resignation addressed to President of the Senate, and dated October 3, 2017, Ugochinyere, who was then President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, said he had formed a political party and would be resigning his position as Special Assistant on Youth Affairs.

“In this regard, we ask that all platforms be guided in their reporting of the activities of Mr. Ugochinyere and his party, and refrain from including ‘Dr. Saraki’s’ name in any such related stories.”