Saraki sends beautiful love note to wife on 30th wedding anniversary

A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, eulogised his wife, Toyin, in commemoration of their 30th marriage anniversary.

The former Kwara State Governor took to his verified Facebook page to share a picture of himself and his wife, adding an emotional note to her.

He said, “Happy 30th wedding anniversary to my darling wife, Toyin! As we celebrate this special day, I thank God for the blessing and favour.

“I thank you for the wonderful years together, for the love and joy you have brought into my life, and I appreciate you for all the things that you do behind the scenes that you think I do not see!”

This comes a day after Mrs Saraki celebrated the 30th birthday of their first child, Tosin.

Taking to her verified Instagram page on Monday, she wrote, “Wishing our darling daughter, Tosin the happiest of 30th birthday today!

“Kind, sweet, accomplished, and an exceedingly loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, wife, friend, and mother of two gorgeous little ones, Tosin is the most amazing gift to our family. ”We wish Tosin every happiness, exceeding love, and abundant blessings always! Happy 30th birthday Tos!”

Saraki and his wife have four children together.