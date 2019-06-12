The immediate past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is yet to erase Senate President from the official Twitter Account of the President of the Senate: @SPNigeria, five days after expiration of his tenure.

The Twitter Account is the official Account of office of the Senate President, which is being managed by the New Media Department of the Senate President.

The Twitter Account has 217,000 followers with the photograph of Senator Saraki at the background.

Although, Saraki has erased Senate President from personal Twitter Account as at Thursday last week, that on the office handle stands.

In the same vein, the Senate official Twitter Account was also abandoned as there was no live update of the inauguration of ninth Senate on the handle when the programme was going on.

The Account was created in 2015 when Saraki emerged as Senate President.