Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has mourned the death of the Second Republic governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Jakande died on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

Saraki, who is also a former governor of Kwara State, described Jakande as an extraordinarily hardworking leader whose achievements as a governor were still being felt today.

He said, “Alhaji Lateef Jakande was an extraordinarily hardworking and visionary leader whose achievements as a governor are still being felt by the people of his home state, Lagos, and whose work as a Minister impacted lives across the country.

“Although his loss is extremely devastating, he lived a full life in the service of his state and country. Hence, he will be dearly missed. It is my prayer that Almighty Allah in his infinite mercy grants Alhaji Jakande a place in Al Jannah Firdaus. Amin.”