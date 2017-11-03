The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Life and Style

Saraki mobilises senators for Goje’s wife’s burial

By Emmanuel Leke

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday mobilised senators to attend burial of Hajiya Fatima Yelwa Goje, wife of Senator Danjuma Goje, slated for Friday in Gombe, Gombe State.
Saraki, who made this known on the floor of the Senate, said the burial would take place at the palace of the Emir of Gombe at 2pm.
It could be recalled that Yelwa Goje died on October 30 in the United States of America during a brief illness.
She was survived children and grandchildren.


Emmanuel Leke