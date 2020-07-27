Following the conclusion of some rail projects in some states, President Muhammadu Buhari has granted approval to the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to name the railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor and others on the Itakpe/Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri after some deserving Nigerian citizens.

A statement by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Eric Ojiekwe, noted that the deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.

The Saraki family described the President’s action and conferment on late Abubakar Olusola Saraki as a commendable recognition of his contribution to national development.

According to the statement, for Lagos-Ibadan with extension to Lagos Port Complex at Apapa railway station, the beneficiaries are Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Apapa station), Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station), Babatunde Raji Fashola (Agege station), Lateef Jakande (Agbado station) and Prof.Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station).

Others are Funmilayo Ransom Kuti (Papalanto station), Prof. Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station), Segun Osoba (Olodo station), Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station), Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station) and Chief Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre).

For the Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway, the names are Alhaji Adamu Attah (Itakpe station), Dr. Olusola Saraki (Ajaokuta station), Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo station), Brigadier General George Innih (Agenebode station), Anthony Eromosele Enahoro (Uromi station), Chief Tom Ikimi (Ekehen station) and retired Brigadier General Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (Igbanke station).

Others, according to the statement, include Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (Agbor station complex), Brigadier General David Ejoor (Abraka station), Michael Ibru (Opara station), Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu station) and Chief Mike Akhigbe (Railway village, Agbor).

Meanwhile, the family of late Saraki has expressed deep appreciation to President Buhari for naming the Ajaokuta Train Station “after our beloved father and renowned statesman”.

The statement, signed on behalf of the family by the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Ruquayah Saraki, said: “The people of Kwara and Kogi have for long been closely tied by history and culture. Naming the Ajaokuta Train Station after our late father is a most welcomed initiative.

“We have no doubt that the construction of the Ajaokuta Train Station by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will contribute immensely to the economic development of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki ardently dedicated his life to true service of the federation and indeed the people of old Kwara state and bestowing this honour is a recognition of his contributions in the development of Nigeria and one Kwara as a whole.

“We commend the President’s leadership and commitment to resuscitating the rail transportation in the country and we pledge the support of the family in the realisation of these laudable efforts.”