President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as rating low in patriotism.

Buhari said this on Monday night while speaking on the delayed 2019 Budget during an interview aired on the Nigerian Television Authority.

He said: “I think a culture was developed in the National Assembly that they should dictate the terms, which was wrong.

“It is the Executive that dictates the terms and takes it before the Legislature.

“It (the legislature) will examine it and agree or disagree with it.

“But when they go around posing that they are the government and not the Executive, then that’s the problem.

“I felt and I spoke personally to the Senate President, Saraki, and the leader of the House, Dogara.

“They could not deny it.

“I asked them how they felt to hold the country at ransom for seven months without passing a budget.

“Unfortunately, they were not hurting me.

“They were hurting the country.

“So, really, in terms of patriotism, I think I rated them very low indeed.