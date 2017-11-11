Saraki congratulates Emir of Ilorin on 22nd Anniversary

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on attaining 22 years on the throne of his forebears.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the emir as an exceptional royal father whose reign has been peaceful and phenomenal in the Ilorin Emirate in particular and in Kwara State in general.

He stated that the Emir has continued to encourage progressive initiatives that have engendered unity, peace and tolerance in and around the state.

According to him, these are worthy of emulation.

He said: “I join all Kwarans and Nigerians at large to congratulate you on your 22nd anniversary on the highly revered throne of the Ilorin Emirate.

“It is my prayer that Allah grant you excellent health, prosperity and many more years to continue in your immeasurable service to the people of Ilorin, Kwara State and the nation at large.”