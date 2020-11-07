Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulate the President-elect of The United States of America, Joe Biden, and the Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris.

Saraki sent his congratulatory message to the duo via his Twitter handle on Saturday after their victory was confirmed.

He tweeted: “I congratulate the former Vice-President of the United States, @JoeBiden, on his historic election as the next President of the United States.

“I also congratulate Senator @KamalaHarris, who will be the first female Vice-President of the world’s most vibrant democracy.”

Biden, the candidate of the Democratic Party, defeated the incumbent and candidate of the Republican Party, Donald Trump.