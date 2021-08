Saraki condoles with Kwarans over death of ex-deputy governor, Ogundeji

The immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with the people of Kwara State over the passing of Chief Joel Ogundeji, who served as the deputy governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011.

Saraki, in whose administration as governor of Kwara State Ogundeji served, described the death of the late politician, civil servant and educationist as a great loss to the state.

Saraki said: “I am extremely sad and heartbroken to learn about the passing of Chief Joel Ogundeji, who served as deputy governor in the eight years of my tenure as the governor of Kwara State.

“Throughout his life, which was dedicated to the service of his community, our state and the country, Chief Ogundeji was a steadfast, reliable and experienced leader and educator, whose commitment to the development of our state and its people was undeniable in both his words and action.

“During our time in the Governor’s Office, Chief Ogundeji’s advice, particularly in dealing with issues concerning the bureaucracy, education sector, and traditional institutions, were invaluable.

“He was also a diligent and loyal deputy, who despite his age, kept up with the fast-pace with which the administration moved in tackling the challenges of the time.

“As we mourn the passing of this great Kwaran, I pray that Almighty God comforts his wife, Mrs. Comfort Ogundeji, and his children; the people of Iwo in Isin LGA; and the entire government and people of Kwara State. He will be dearly missed.”