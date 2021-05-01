A former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has rejoiced with Nigerian workers over this year’s May Day.

Saraki, a former two-term Governor of Kwara State, in a statement on Saturday celebrate the courage and sacrifices of the workers.

He said in a statement he personally signed: “Across the world today, families, communities and governments are celebrating the resilience and the courage of their Labour Force.

“To a greater degree, here in Nigeria, we are celebrating their sacrifices in the face of overwhelming odds; their perseverance in the midst of a turbulent economy; and their determination to make Nigeria better, through their individual and collective contributions.

“This is why, as we commemorate May Day today, my family and I salute the efforts of workers across the nation who are the lifeblood and the engine-room of our dear country, Nigeria. We thank you for all that you do to keep our nation on the right track — as we all continue to work and pray for the better days that surely lie ahead.”